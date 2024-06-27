Russians claim to have shot down allegedly Ukrainian drones in three regions. VIDEO
The Russian Defence Ministry said that air defence systems shot down four Ukrainian drones over three regions last night.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.
"Regular air defence systems destroyed four UAVs over the territory of Tver, two UAVs over the territory of Moscow and one UAV over the territory of Belgorod regions," the statement said.
According to local residents, drones attacked the Redki Research Plant in Tver Oblast, which is one of the largest chemical production facilities in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password