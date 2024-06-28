ENG
Ukraine will not win the war against Russia - Trump

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said during a televised debate with Joe Biden that Ukraine will not win the war against Russia.

"Ukraine will not win this war. They are running out of people, they are running out of soldiers. They have lost so many people. They lost these majestic cities with golden millennial domes - and all because of him (Biden - ed.) and the stupid decisions he made. Russia would never have attacked if I had been president," Trump said.

He also noted that during his presidency, Putin did not take land.

"Russia took a lot of land under Obama, under Biden. But not under me. Putin knew not to play with me," the US presidential candidate said.

