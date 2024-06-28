Putin’s conditions for ending war with Ukraine are unacceptable - Trump

Former US President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's "peace" proposal for Ukraine unacceptable to the US.

According to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne", the former US president said this during a debate with President Joe Biden.

"No, they are not acceptable. But this war should not have started," Trump said when asked whether Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine were acceptable to him.

At the same time, Trump did not give a specific answer to the question of whether he would agree to Russia keeping the occupied parts of Ukraine if it ended the war. But he reiterated that he would be able to end the war before he took office.

"I will make sure the war is resolved between Putin and Zelensky," Trump said.

As a reminder, Trump's representatives have recently said that if Trump is re-elected as US president, the priority of his second term will be to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, but European countries should make a greater contribution to security.

