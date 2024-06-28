ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 540,490 people (+1170 per day), 8,066 tanks, 14,423 artillery systems, 15,480 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 540,490 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff. 

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.06.24 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ about 540490 (+1170) people,
  • tanks  ‒ 8066 (+24) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles  ‒ 15480 (+21) units,
  • artillery systems  – 14423 (+60) units,
  • MLRS – 1109 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems  ‒ 871 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 360 (+1) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11509 (+50),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2329 (+5),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 19514 (+46) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2431 (+11)

