Russians lost more than 300 troops in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of today, 119 combat engagements took place. Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remained the most intense throughout the day. The situation in the combat areas is difficult, but under the control of our defenders.

This was written on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched six missile strikes (eight missiles in total) and 43 air strikes (a total of 56 GABs was dropped) at the territory of Ukraine, and used 458 kamikaze drones. It fired 2,863 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, three enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Sotnytsia Kozachok were unsuccessful.

Kupiansk direction. There were 10 combat engagements. The occupiers attacked in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. All attacks were repelled. The defense forces are taking measures to strengthen the borders and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Hostilities in the East

There were no significant changes in the situation in the Lyman direction. The aggressor tried to break through our defense eight times during the day in the areas of Kopanky, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Torske. Four attacks were repelled, fighting continues.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has already tried to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Chasiv Yar area 6 times. Three attacks were repelled. The combat continues.

The occupiers continued to be active in the Toretsk direction throughout the day. In total, the enemy tried to assault the positions of our defenders 26 times in the areas of Druzhba, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. One battle is still ongoing.

According to preliminary information, the enemy lost 70 men, five vehicles and an artillery system in the Toretsk direction. Two vehicles and an artillery system were damaged.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction also remains tense. The enemy continues to try to penetrate our combat formations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Umanske. A total of 27 attacks have taken place so far, one is ongoing.

According to the available information, the enemy lost over 300 troops, a tank, three armored personnel carriers, five artillery systems and one vehicle in this area. Three tanks, four armored personnel carriers and four artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 18 times during the day. Two firefights are still ongoing. The situation is under control of our defenders.

According to preliminary estimates, the enemy lost about 50 troops in the Kurakhove direction today. Four tanks and nine armored combat vehicles were also destroyed. Five more tanks were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy was pressing in the area of Kostyantynivka. Two attacks were repelled and one firefight is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor's attempt to attack our defenders in the area of Mala Tokmachka was unsuccessful.

Prydniprovskyi direction. Ten enemy attacks were successfully repelled. No positions were lost. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Strikes on the enemy

Since the beginning of the day, our aviation, missile and artillery units have struck five areas of enemy concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system, a radar station and three ammunition depots.

The professional combat work of the soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol should be noted. The cannoneers show great skill in destroying enemy manpower, weapons and equipment.

