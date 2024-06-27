Occupiers increase number of attacks in Kupiansk direction, fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Synkivka - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 87 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, and Russians have increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 4 pm on 27 June, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the aggressor has increased the number of attacks in the Kupiansk direction. There are currently nine of them. The fighting continues in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Synkivka.

Lyman direction. Eight enemy assaults have already taken place today. The enemy is active in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of invaders' attacks reached 21. Four firefights are currently underway near Pivnichne and New York.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. A total of 16 attacks took place today, five of them are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor is active in the vicinity of Krynky. A total of six attacks took place today.

"The defence forces are responding adequately to the invaders' actions and are taking the necessary measures to stabilise the situation," the report says.

According to the General Staff, the situation in other areas has not changed significantly.

