Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 539,320 people (+1260 per day), 8,042 tanks, 1,436 artillery systems, and 15,459 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 539,320 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.06.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 539320 (+1260) people,

tanks ‒ 8042 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 15459 (+9) units,

artillery systems – 14363 (+42) units,

MLRS – 1108 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 868 (+5) units,

aircraft – 359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 11459 (+24),

cruise missiles ‒ 2324 (+0),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks – 19468 (+61) units,

special equipment ‒ 2420 (+11)

