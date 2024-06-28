In morning, Russian troops shelled 4 communities on border of Sumy region: attacked with FPV drone

At night and in the morning of 28 June, Russian invaders fired on four border communities in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

17 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

Yunakivska community: an attack was carried out using an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Shalyhynska community: the enemy attacked with an MLRS (12 explosions).

Seredyno-Budska community: shelling with the use of two kamikaze drones (2 explosions) was recorded.

Bilopilska community: hostile attack by two FPV drones (2 explosions).

