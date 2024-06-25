Russians shelled 8 communities in Sumy region during day. 109 explosions were recorded

On June 25, the Russian army fired 25 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 109 explosions were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the shelling took place in:

Bilopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery (21 explosions).

Esman community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions), mortar shelling (5 explosions).

Yunakivka community: Russians attacked with MLRS (12 explosions), artillery (33 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: The enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and fired from a large-caliber machine gun.

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling was recorded (13 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: there was a shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Myropillia community: 13 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

