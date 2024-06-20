Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 19 June, Russian troops shelled the territory of the Sumy region. A total of 116 attacks were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy police.

It is noted that three private houses, three garages, a summer kitchen, and a car were damaged. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Shelling of the region on 20 June

According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, Russian troops fired five times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 32 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska and Seredyna Budska communities were shelled.

Bilopilska community: an FPV drone strike (1 explosion), shelling from AGS (20 explosions), and mortars (8 explosions).

Seredina-Buda community: Russians dropped 3 mines on the community's territory.











