Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: Russians fired KABs
Explosions rang out in Kharkiv during the air raid alert.
Censor.NET informs about this.
The Air Force announced the launch of KABs in the Kharkiv region the day before.
According to Suspilne correspondents, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city limits.
