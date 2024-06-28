ENG
Explosions rang out in Kharkiv: Russians fired KABs

Explosions rang out in Kharkiv during the air raid alert.

The Air Force announced the launch of KABs in the Kharkiv region the day before.

According to Suspilne correspondents, explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city limits.

