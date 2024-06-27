Occupiers shelled Kupiansk district. Three people were wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of June 27, Russian invaders shelled Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region. Three people were injured as a result of enemy shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to investigators, on June 27, at about 2:50 p.m., Russian troops carried out air strikes on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. Two people were injured - a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man.

The enemy attack set fire to residential buildings, outbuildings and a car.

The ruscists also shelled the village of Kruhliakivka in Kupiansk district. According to preliminary information, the enemy attacked the village with MLRS. A 61-year-old local resident was injured. Private households in the village were damaged.

The prosecutor's office said that pre-trial investigations had been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war by the Russian invaders (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The agency also showed photos of the consequences of enemy shelling.

