HACCU cancells arrest of Firtash’s gas distribution network operators (updated)

On 25 June, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court canceled the arrest of shares in Firtash's gas distribution network operators.

The decision was published in the court register.

In a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda, the HACC confirmed the decision. "The reasons for this decision will be published in full next week," the court said.

Later, it became known that the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) had applied to the Prosecutor General's Office to re-arrest Firtash's gas distribution network operators.

According to the ARMA, the HACC decision is a "direct threat to the establishment of justice in cases involving collaborators and other criminals."

"I believe that public authorities in such situations should act as a single synchronized mechanism together with the legislative and judicial authorities," said the agency's head, Olena Duma, in a comment to the EP.

It is noted that the other day, Firtash's gas distribution network operators brought UAH 77 million to the state budget. Earlier, for two years, these seized assets did not bring the state a penny.

"But as a result of this decision of the HACC, the question of further revenues to the state budget and bringing criminals to justice is doubtful," she added.

As reported, in accordance with the court decision, in 2022, corporate rights to 26 regional and city gas distribution system operators were transferred to the management of the ARMA. The government then supported ARMA's proposal to transfer 26 regional gas companies to the management of Chornomornaftogaz.

In the summer of 2022, ARMA entered into an agreement with Chornomornaftogaz to manage the corporate rights of gas distribution companies known as Firtash's oblgases.

As a reminder, in mid-May 2023, the SSU and the BES served a notice of suspicion on Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash.

According to the investigation, the businessman organised a scheme to seize natural gas. To do this, he involved regional gas companies and other controlled companies, to which he withdrew funds received for the distribution of natural gas in Ukraine.

According to a forensic economic examination, in 2021 alone, the scheme caused the state losses of more than UAH 4.2 billion. According to preliminary estimates, the total amount of damage in 2016-2022 could be over UAH 18 billion.