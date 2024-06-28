Only 1 out of 96 installations to provide electricity and heat from USAID has been installed - Head of Union of Consumers of Utilities Popenko

The USAID agency has transferred 96 cogeneration units of 55 MW to Ukraine for 32 cities and three universities, but only one of them has been installed.

This was stated by the chairman of the Union of Consumers of Public Utilities, Oleh Popenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Espresso.

"God willing, our authorities at all levels, local, state, and at the level of state and semi-state enterprises, will at least connect the capacities we already have. I am referring to the plants that USAID has given us, which is 96 plants. And also what our American partners for Energoatom have given us separately - a 28 MW plant. Perhaps this will be an insight, but I want to say that almost all the plants that USAID has given us are 96 55 MW plants for 32 cities and three universities, and almost none of them have been installed. As far as I know, only Zhytomyr has been installed," Popenko said.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy refuses to finance what our American partners USAID are handing over to us.

"This happened with one of the CHP plants when they applied, developed documents, the entire package for the installation of a 50 MW gas piston plant, and the Ministry said they would not give money for it. The situation is the same at the local level, when local authorities lack money, intelligence, people, God knows what they lack, but none of those plants, except for Zhytomyr, have been installed.

And the most famous 28 MW gas piston plant, which was donated to Energoatom, has been in Ukraine for a year and a half, but we still cannot connect it to the grid. Halushchenko has already reported at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee that it has been installed, but as it turned out, it has not," emphasized the head of the Union of Consumers of Public Utilities.