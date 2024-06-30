Battles continue in area of ​​Spirne and Verkhnyokamyanske, enemy is attacking near Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka - General Staff

So far, the total number of enemy attacks on the battle line has reached 73.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction. The situation in the areas of hostilities remains difficult, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

No significant changes in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy uses aviation and bombarded the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Staritsia (from the direction of Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russian Federation) and Huriiv Kozachok in the north of Kharkiv region with GABs.

There are four enemy attacks in the Kupiansk direction, one of which is still ongoing in the Pischany area.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, clashes are taking place in the area of ​​Makiivka and Torske. In general, since the beginning of the day, the occupying forces have already tried to advance in this direction four times.

Fighting continues in the area of ​​Spirne and Verkhnyokamyanske in the Siversk direction. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to six.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are attacking in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka. The total number of assaults since the beginning of the day is five.

It is also reported that the Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk direction, namely in the Toretsk, Pivnichne, and Pivdenne regions. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders 5 times. One battle is still going on.

"The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovske direction. Russian troops have already tried to attack here 23 times, clashes continue in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha, and Sokol.

The Kurakhove direction. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their position already 15 times. At present, the enemy is not carrying out assault actions," the General Staff added.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, fighting is taking place in the districts of Kostyantynivka and Makarivka. Three more attacks since the beginning of the day have already been repelled.

There were three skirmishes in the Orihiv direction today.

The enemy does not conduct active offensive operations in the Dnieper direction. Launched a rocket attack and bombarded the positions of our troops with anti-aircraft missiles.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.