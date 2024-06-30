Battle in Stelmakhivka area, enemy assaults near Urozhayne were successfully stopped - General Staff

During the past day, June 29, 2024, 138 combat clashes were recorded at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched two missile strikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas, using three missiles, 48 ​​air strikes (in particular, using 90 KABs), carried out almost 3,500 attacks, including 119 using rocket systems salvo fire. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

Hit the enemy

The General Staff reminds that in general, the total losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to 1,140 people, seven tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 53 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, two air defense vehicles, 46 UAVs, two missiles, 75 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the control post, fuel and lubricant warehouse, and four areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, June 30, 2024, 47 combat clashes have taken place, the aggressor has carried out eight airstrikes (16 KAB) and 38 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out 667 attacks on the positions of our troops.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops successfully repelled one attack by the occupiers in the Hlyboky area.

Over the past 24 hours, according to updated information, the enemy lost 168 personnel, one armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, and 11 vehicles in this direction. A tank, four artillery systems, and four cars were damaged.

Kupiansk direction. The battle continues in the Stelmakhivka area. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, our troops deterred two enemy attacks near Nevske and Makiivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Spirne, Verkhniokamyansky, and Viimka. A total of five assault actions, three of which have already been repulsed.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops deterred three enemy attacks in the area of ​​Ivanivsk and Chasiv Yar. Another assault operation was successfully repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers tried unsuccessfully twice to improve their position in the Pivnichne and Pivdenne districts," the summary states.

It is also reported that it is hot in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the defense forces have repelled 15 enemy attacks. 10 assault operations stopped. Five attacks in the districts of Progres, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevhenivka, and Novoselivka Persha are ongoing.

In this direction, during the previous day, the losses of the enemy amounted to 343 military personnel, two tanks, two ACVs, seven units of automobile equipment, and two artillery systems. Four armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, and seven artillery systems were damaged.

The Kurakhove direction. A total of 10 enemy attacks today. Eight attempts by the enemy to break through our lines were unsuccessful, two attacks are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repulse two enemy attacks in the Vodiane area. The enemy's assault actions in the Urozhane district were also successfully stopped.

In the direction of Huliaypole, units of our troops repel one attack of the enemy in the direction of Charivne.

Orihiv direction. The defense forces stopped two enemy attacks in the Robotyne area.

The occupiers did not carry out active actions in the rest of the directions.

Завдяки гнучкості системи нашої оборони і злагодженості дій підрозділів, українські воїни впевнено тримають позиції та нищать окупантів.