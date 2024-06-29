Defence forces push enemy back from Terny and Yampolivka and consolidate liberated positions - Azov. VIDEO

As a result of a successful operation conducted by the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade and related units, the Defence Forces drove the enemy back from Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region and consolidated their positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Azov press centre.

As noted, the occupiers' units suffered heavy losses. Equipment was destroyed by the dozens, personnel - by the hundreds.

The video shows the elimination of the occupier on the outskirts of the positions recently retaken by the Defence Forces. The footage was recorded on the action camera of a soldier of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade.

"Video from the newly retaken positions near Terny. Russian troops are storming the lost trenches, acting chaotically and without any plan. Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has been continuously attacking the positions of the Defence Forces near Terny. The situation in the area was threatening: the occupiers spared neither personnel nor equipment to capture the village," the statement said.