We must create reality in which new war will be impossible. This will be victory - Kuleba

On Saturday, June 29, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, took part in a panel discussion within the framework of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, where he emphasized that the war should end with the achievement of a just and lasting peace, which would bring understanding to all countries of the world about the potential consequences of an act of aggression against a sovereign state

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Kuleba, it is not only about restoring borders or bringing the aggressor to justice but also about creating a reality in which new aggression will become impossible.

"As we know from our own recent history, as well as from the history of other regions, peace without justice leads to new war. Therefore, the goal is not just to end war, but to create a reality in which peace will be just and lasting, and new war will become impossible. This will be a victory," the minister said.

In this context, Kuleba noted the key role of the Peace Summit and emphasized that he will continue to interact with countries from all parts of the world to find solutions that will allow for the restoration of a just peace.

"The peace summit in Switzerland brought together countries from all over the world - north, south, east, west - and demonstrated that they all share something in common. This "something" is the UN Charter, the principles of international law, and the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. And when we see that all these countries are ready to be together and act together, it certainly adds confidence that a just and lasting peace is possible," he said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that the path to a just and lasting peace is not easy, but it has no alternatives. He said the world must erase the lines drawn by others to ensure respect for the principles that allow us all to live and thrive.

"There are things that unite us all and erase these differences. This is the desire to live in peace and develop. For Ukraine, this is peace and restoration, which, of course, is a prerequisite for development," the minister concluded.