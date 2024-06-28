Kuleba met with Sikorskyi to discuss Ukraine’s accession to EU and military aid. PHOTOS

On Friday, 28 June, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski. The meeting took place in Warsaw.

It is noted that during the meeting, the diplomats welcomed the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Poland has consistently supported Ukraine's membership in the EU for many years. The practical start of negotiations is a success for Ukraine, Poland and the whole of Europe," Kuleba said in a statement.

He added that he had discussed with his Polish counterpart potential ways to unblock the provision of weapons to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund. In addition, the parties discussed the involvement of third countries in providing Ukraine with additional air defence.

The ministers also discussed the signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and Poland.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that his country was finalizing a security agreement with Ukraine. The parties may sign the security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

