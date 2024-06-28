Ukraine and Poland may sign a security agreement before NATO Summit in Washington - Tusk

Poland and Ukraine may sign a security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Der Standard.

"I have to determine, together with the Minister of Defense, how we can continue to help Ukraine, but we must not weaken Poland's defense capabilities. There is a 99 percent probability that we will sign this agreement with President Zelensky," said the head of the Polish government.

As a reminder, Ukraine has already signed agreements on security guarantees with 19 states and the European Union.

Read more: Poland finalizes security agreement with Ukraine - Tusk