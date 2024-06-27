Poland finalizes security agreement with Ukraine - Tusk

The preparation of a security agreement between Ukraine and Poland is in its final stages.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Brussels before a meeting of the European Council, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET informs.

"We are finalizing the preparation of a security agreement with Ukraine," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk also said that before today's European Council meeting, he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the politician, his meeting with Zelenskyy will focus on bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations.

He also added that today is "a very important day for both Poland and Ukraine."

The head of the Polish government also commented on the agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and the EU. He noted that in this agreement, the EU has assumed the commitments that have been discussed recently. According to him, these "commitments have an important symbolic meaning."

Asked whether the EU's commitments to Ukraine were too weak, Tusk replied that "if they were weak and did not matter much, then President Zelenskyy would not have come today to personally participate in this celebration."

The politician added that one can always expect more, but there is no need to complain, as the EU has made significant progress in supporting Ukraine in recent years.

As a reminder, on June 27, Ukraine signed an agreement on security guarantees with the EU, as well as with Estonia and Lithuania.

Read more: EU summit will take place in Brussels today: Security guarantees agreement with Ukraine expected to be signed