Ukraine signs security agreements with Estonia and Lithuania

Ukraine has signed two more agreements on security guarantees with Lithuania and Estonia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The document was signed at the EU summit in Brussels.

For their part, the agreements were signed by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Earlier it was reported that on June 27, Ukraine and the European Union signed a security agreement.

Read more: Ukraine will sign 3 security agreements today, including with EU - Zelenskyy