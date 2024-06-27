Ukraine will sign 3 security agreements today, including with EU - Zelenskyy

On Thursday, 27 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to attend a meeting of the European Council.

He announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"These days, Ukraine has started actual negotiations on EU membership. Today I am in Brussels to take part in a meeting of the European Council and to thank all European leaders for their unity and for confirming the irreversibility of our European course," he said.

The Head of State will meet with the leaders of the EU and its member states and hold bilateral negotiations.

We will sign three security agreements at once, one of which is with the European Union as a whole. For the first time, it will enshrine the commitment of all 27 member states to provide Ukraine with broad support despite any institutional changes inside. Every step is for the sake of bringing our historic goal of peace and prosperity in a common European home closer," Zelenskyy summed up.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, an agreement between Ukraine and the EU in the field of security may be signed on the sidelines of the next European Council meeting to be held in Brussels on 27-28 June.

A two-day meeting of the European Council begins in Brussels on 27 June.