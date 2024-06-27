Ukraine and EU sign agreement on security guarantees

Ukraine and the European Union have signed a security agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Earlier it was reported that the agreement states that the EU will continue to supply weapons to Ukraine, provide military training to the Armed Forces and provide other assistance in the coming years.

In the event of future Russian aggression, Ukraine and the European Union will hold consultations during the day and determine further steps.

