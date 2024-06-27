Zelenskyy: We will talk to EU leaders about Ukraine’s priority needs, including air defence
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the EU summit he would talk about Ukraine's priority needs.
The head of state said this upon arrival at the EU summit, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.
"We will talk with the leaders about our next steps (towards EU membership - Ed.) and, of course, about the priority needs, which is air defence. We are grateful for the packages announced and signed by our partners, but we urgently need them on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.
The President also thanked the EU for its decision to use the proceeds of Russian frozen assets.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password