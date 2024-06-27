EU summit will take place in Brussels today: Security guarantees agreement with Ukraine expected to be signed

A two-day meeting of the European Council begins today in Brussels.

The meeting will be preceded by the signing of the EU-Ukraine Agreement on Security Assurances.

In his letter of invitation to EU leaders, European Council President Charles Michel said that the meeting would begin with an exchange of views with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our meeting will start on Thursday, 27 June, at 14:00 with an exchange of views with President Zelenskyy. This will be an opportunity to discuss the situation on the ground, as well as to take note of some of the achievements since our last meeting. In particular, this will be an opportunity for the European Council to welcome the adoption of the negotiation framework and the intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine, Moldova and Montenegro. These are historic steps in support of these countries' respective paths to European membership," Michel said.

At the same time, the EU leaders will approve the Strategic Agenda, which will define the EU's priorities and strategic orientations for the next five years, as well as elect the Union's leadership: The current President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has been nominated for the post of President of the European Commission, former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has been nominated for the post of President of the European Council, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has been nominated for the post of High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and current President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola has been nominated for the post of President of the European Parliament.

Other issues on the agenda include competitiveness, security and defence, migration, and the Middle East.

