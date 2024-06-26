EU approved new package of sanctions against Belarus

On Wednesday, June 26, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union approved a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU on the X platform.

It is noted that the ambassadors of the EU member states reached an agreement in principle on the new package of sanctions against the country.

"This package will strengthen our measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the fight against sanctions evasion," the message says.

We will remind you that on Monday, June 24, the Council of the EU adopted the 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against the Russian Federation, which for the first time after the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine include sanctions against Russian gas.