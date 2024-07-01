Russians launch missiles toward Myrhorod: Explosions are heard

Russian occupiers fired missiles toward Myrhorod, Poltava region.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"A high-speed target at Myrhorod from the Kursk region," they said.

According to Suspilne, locals reported that they heard explosions.

The air force later reported a second missile launch.

