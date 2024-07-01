ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8406 visitors online
News War
3 692 3

Russians launch missiles toward Myrhorod: Explosions are heard

РФ обстрілює Миргород

Russian occupiers fired missiles toward Myrhorod, Poltava region.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"A high-speed target at Myrhorod from the Kursk region," they said.

According to Suspilne, locals reported that they heard explosions.

The air force later reported a second missile launch.

Read more: Russian troops launch missiles at Myrhorod and Poltava

Author: 

Myrhorod (15) shoot out (13484) Poltavska region (212)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 