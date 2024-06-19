Russian troops launch missiles at Myrhorod and Poltava
On the afternoon of 19 June 2024, Russian troops are attempting to launch a missile strike in the Poltava region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"A missile through the Kharkiv region in the direction of the Poltava region!" - the statement reads.
"Myrhorod - urgently take cover!" - the Air Force added.
"Another missile is in the Poltava region, heading for Poltava," the press centre said.
