4 Ukrainian prisoners of war were shot near Robotyne: DIU identifies Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Russian military personnel who shot Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne in May 2024 have been identified.

It happened in the second half of May. The episode of the execution was recorded on video.

"Four Ukrainian servicemen with their hands up and unarmed surrendered, the Russians forced them to lie down and shot them at point blank range.



The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine identified those involved in the war crime - they were Russian invaders who were part of the assault group of the 70th motorised rifle regiment (unit 71718) of the 42nd motorised rifle division of the 58th army of the southern district of the Russian armed forces. The permanent deployment point of the said military unit is located in the city of Shali (Chechnya, Russia)," the statement said.

It was established that the 70th motorised rifle regiment was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Abayev Yuriy Mayirbekovich, born on 10 December 1990, call sign Buyvol.

Servicemen of the 70th motorised rifle regiment of the Russian occupation army are also involved in the war crime:

Captain Nagorny Dmitry Olegovich, 21.11.1995, commander of the 2nd battalion;

Senior lieutenant Abutalimov Temirlan Umarovich, born on 02.05.1997 - commander of the 1st assault company;

Lieutenant Bekov Zaur Serhiyovych, 16.07.1997, commander of the 3rd assault company;

Senior lieutenant Imagazaliyev Yusup Payzulaevich, 18.07.1999, commander of the 6th assault company.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, these war criminals may also be involved in the murder of several more Ukrainian prisoners of war later in May 2024.

"This is evidenced, in particular, by the radio intercepts of a conversation between the occupiers and the 70th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, during which one of the Russian assault company commanders ordered his subordinates to shoot Ukrainian soldiers," the intelligence concluded.

