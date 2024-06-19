Battle is ongoing in Vovchansk, tense situation is in Krasnohorivka area - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, on 18 June 2024, 129 combat engagements took place at the frontline in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

In total, according to the updated information, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using one missile, 39 air strikes (including 54 GABs), and carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 102 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff reminds that on the night of 19 June, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed attack UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (TOT of Crimea). As a result of combat operations by the Defence Forces, 19 enemy drones were shot down in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

Strikes on the enemy

At the same time, over the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit six areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, four command and control points, a command and observation post, six air defence systems and an artillery system.

Situation from the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 42 combat engagements have already taken place since the beginning of this day. The enemy launched six air strikes with twelve GABs, used 41 kamikaze drones and fired over 600 times at our troops' positions and populated areas.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants' assault near the village of Lyptsi was unsuccessful, and the battle in the area of Vovchansk is ongoing.

According to updated information, Russian troop losses in this sector over the past day amounted to more than 130 people killed and wounded, a tank, an armoured combat vehicle, an artillery system and four vehicles destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, four firefights are taking place near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka. The situation is under control.

Situation in the East

In the Lyman sector, the invaders attacked the positions of the Defence Forces five times near Hrekivka, Nevske and Terny. The situation is tense. Combat actions are ongoing.

"Nine combat engagements have already taken place in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks of Russian occupants near Novyi and Klishchiivka. Seven combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Kalynivka, Novyi and Ivanivske," the statement said.

Today, in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 13 attempts to break through our defensive lines near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Novoselivka Persha. Eight attacks were repelled by the Defence Forces, five more are ongoing. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deeper into our territory.

In the Kurakhove sector, an enemy attack near Paraskoviivka failed. The situation remains tense in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where three firefights are currently taking place.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor's assault near Rivnopil was unsuccessful. Another attack is continuing near Urozhaine. No positions were lost.

Russian occupants also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian units in the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv sector.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, an attempt by the invaders to push our troops back from the left bank of the Dnieper River was unsuccessful.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in other sectors. The situation remains unchanged