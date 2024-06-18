Firefight continues in Novyi neighbourhood in Chasiv Yar, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, the total number of combat engagements increased to 76. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched five assault attacks, each time in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The aggressor is also attacking from aircraft. Thus, three strikes by Russian KABs hit the village of Symynivka, and the enemy has used 10 UAVs in this area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of combat engagements increased to eight. Two hostile attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove are being repelled. The aggressor attacked Synkivka with unguided aerial missiles.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the occupants conducted 10 offensives since the beginning of the day. Four firefights are currently ongoing. The Serebryansky forest was added to the previous locations with active fighting. The situation is under control of the defence forces.

In the Siversk direction, the number of combat engagements remained at 13 today.

Two firefights continue in the Kramatorsk direction: Novyi and Ivanivske in Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations, but conducted airstrikes with KAB and UAB in the area of Toretsk.

Eleven combat engagements are taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian occupants continue to try to break through our defence lines. Attacks are being repelled, in particular, in the areas of Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Oleksandropil and Sokol. The total number of combat engagements in the sector since the beginning of the day is 25. Today, the enemy's irreversible losses in the Pokrovsk sector have already exceeded 50 people, while Russian sanitary losses have reached 102. One mortar was destroyed and two occupant tanks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the third Russian attack in the area of Krasnohorivka in 24 hours was repelled.

In the Vremivka direction, our soldiers continue to prevent enemy assault operations in the vicinity of Urozhaine. The invaders attacked Vuhledar with an anti-aircraft gun.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched its second attack since the beginning of the day at Mala Tokmachka, which was unsuccessful.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.