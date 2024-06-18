ENG
Border guards eliminate 7 occupiers, wound one more in Siversk direction. VIDEO

Border guards- UAV operators of the Revenge Brigade eliminated 7 occupiers in the Siversk direction, another one was wounded.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

