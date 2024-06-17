ENG
Kamikaze drone eliminates Russian soldier who was pretending to be dead. VIDEO

The Shadow unit showed the results of its work in one of the frontline areas. The fighters eliminated a Russian invader who was pretending to be dead with a kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's actions and the successful operation of the drone was published on social media.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone destroys Russian BRDM-2 with troops in Donetsk region. VIDEO

