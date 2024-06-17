Kamikaze drone eliminates Russian soldier who was pretending to be dead. VIDEO
The Shadow unit showed the results of its work in one of the frontline areas. The fighters eliminated a Russian invader who was pretending to be dead with a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the occupier's actions and the successful operation of the drone was published on social media.
