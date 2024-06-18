Ruscists behead Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region: investigation is launched - Prosecutor General’s Office

On June 17, 2024, the Ukrainian military received information that representatives of one of the Russian troops' units in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region had ordered their subordinates not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner. Instead, to kill them with inhuman cruelty - by beheading.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin and the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during aerial reconnaissance at one of the combat positions in Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers discovered a damaged armored vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It had the severed head of a Ukrainian defender on it.

"Such actions are a gross violation of the articles of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions and Relative to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

The investigation is taking all necessary measures to establish the circumstances of the war crime. The involvement of specific Russian occupiers in the commission of this crime is also being checked.

This is a terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century. And this is yet another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents, but a planned strategy of the Russian regime. These criminal orders were given at the level of the battalion and company leadership of the occupation forces. We will not let these crimes go unpunished. I call on the entire civilized world to isolate and punish the terrorist country," said Prosecutor General Kostin.

Currently, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the Prosecutor General's Office press service added.