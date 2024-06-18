Occupiers intensify attacks to reach Luhansk region’s borders with follow-up capture of Borova - 3rd SAB

Russian troops intensify attacks to reach the borders of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

"The frontline of the Third Assault in the Kharkiv region bordering the Luhansk region is one of the most intense areas of the enemy's offensive today. The occupiers' immediate task is to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve, with the follow-up capture of Borova," the statement said.

It is also noted that the 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation are against the brigade's units. The enemy is advancing with tank regiments, engaging a significant amount of artillery and additional PMC and special forces units. The enemy uses FPVs, GABs and chemical weapons.

"Since May, the brigade's fighters have already killed about 1068 Russians and almost 2292 more - that is three hundred. The enemy is sending entire platoons and companies of personnel to assault our positions. He compensates for their rapid elimination by replenishing manpower in the amount of 250-400 Russian soldiers every week. Despite the superior numbers of the enemy and the lack of reserves, the brigade has been holding the designated lines for over a month," the 3rd SAB added.

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops had built up a striking force for an offensive on Borova.