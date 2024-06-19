ENG
High-rise buildings and Borysohlib Church of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by enemy shelling. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Black Swan strike group of the 225th separate assault battalion showed the destruction that the occupiers had already caused to the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the drone filmed the high-rise buildings destroyed by enemy shelling and the Borysohlib church of the UOC (MP). The footage shows fires raging in different parts of the city.

Read more: We are losing this war now. It is obvious - commander of battalion of 3rd SAB Kukharchuk

