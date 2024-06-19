High-rise buildings and Borysohlib Church of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by enemy shelling. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Black Swan strike group of the 225th separate assault battalion showed the destruction that the occupiers had already caused to the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the drone filmed the high-rise buildings destroyed by enemy shelling and the Borysohlib church of the UOC (MP). The footage shows fires raging in different parts of the city.
