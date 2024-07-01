Another 9 children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region

Nine children from the occupied part of the Kherson region were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"These are four families with four boys and five girls. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old. Now the children and their parents are safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure under Russian occupation," the statement said.

Since the beginning of 2024, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

