Another 9 children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region
Nine children from the occupied part of the Kherson region were returned to the controlled territory of Ukraine.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
"These are four families with four boys and five girls. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old. Now the children and their parents are safe and recovering from the horrors they had to endure under Russian occupation," the statement said.
Since the beginning of 2024, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password