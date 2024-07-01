AFU General Staff: Most of fighting since beginning of day is taking place in Pokrovsk direction, occupiers are actively attacking in 4 other directions

As of 4 p.m., 121 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline. Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day has been taking place in the Pokrovsk direction. At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to make active attempts to break our defense at the Siversk, Toretsk, Lyman and Kupiansk directions.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy assaults near Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

At the same time, the Russian aggressor continues to terrorize Kharkiv region with air strikes from its territory. Thus, the terrorists conducted seven attacks with guided aerial bombs (using 11 GABs). They hit the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Okhrymivka, Neskuchne, Lyptsi and Vesele.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked 11 times - at the locations of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. Russian aviation attacked Kupiansk Vuzlovyi and Lisna Stinka with GABs.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invaders keep trying to advance towards Makiivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. A total of 13 attacks took place. Eight hostile attacks took place near the village of Makiivka alone.

The situation is also hot in the Siversk direction, where the number of combat engagements increased to 18. Our troops are repelling the aggressor's assault in the areas of Bilohorivka (Russians launched 11 attacks near this village alone), Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyimka and Verkhnokamianske. The occupiers attacked Siversk with three GABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops are again trying to advance from Bakhmut to Chasiv Yar (Novyi microdistrict) and Klishchiyivka. Our troops prevented five enemy assault actions.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders launched 13 attacks towards the city of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and New York. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

For a long time now, the Pokrovsk direction has been the site of the largest number of combat engagements: 37 since the beginning of the day (12 of them are ongoing). The invader is most active in the area of Novooleksandrivka - 13 Russian attacks have been recorded near this village today. Other hotspots on the frontline today are in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Netailove, Voskhod and Sokil. The enemy attacked Vovche with two GABs and used unguided aerial missiles against Oleksandropil.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six Russian assault attempts near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The aggressor launched two GABs near Kostiantynivka village.

Hostilities in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy received a rebuff near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Makarivka. Since the beginning of the day, eight assault attempts by the aggressor have been recorded here. The Russians attacked Berestka, Veselyi Hai, Velyka Novosilka and Odradne with guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the areas of Robotyne and Lobkove came under attack from unguided air-to-surface missiles. The occupiers are trying to advance from Novopokrovka to Novodanylivka, receiving a decent rebuff.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three combat engagements took place at footholds, without success for the enemy. The Russians used two GABs in Havrylivka and Burhunka. Olhivka was attacked with unguided air-to-surface missiles.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Enemy shelling of Ukrainian territory

The border villages of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to be shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, today Yeline, Bleshnia, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Starykove, Novodmitrivka, Myropilske, Myropillia, Loknia, Mohrytsia, Velyka Rybytsia, Pavlivka were affected.