Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 543,810 people (+1110 per day), 8,099 tanks, 14,599 artillery systems, 15,550 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 543,810 Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.07.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 543810 (+1110) people,

tanks - 8099 (+19) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 15550 (+26) units,

artillery systems - 14599 (+66) units,

MLRS - 1111 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 874 (+1) units,

aircraft - 360 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 11620 (+36),

cruise missiles - 2333 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 19713 (+70) units,

special equipment - 2448 (+0)

втрати військ РФ в Україні

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

