Sooner or later, Ukraine will win this war with Russia, - Polish Prime Minister Tusk

Sooner or later, Ukraine will win the war with Russia, in part because of the active assistance of its Western allies.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who met with the Polish and American military at the logistics hub for military assistance to Ukraine at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine has survived the Russian offensive, and sooner or later Ukraine will win this war to a large extent thanks to the Polish and American military, all the services that have organised the largest hub in Yasenka, which is involved daily in one of the largest military and logistics operations in the history of Europe after World War II. Your task is, without exaggeration, of the utmost importance, and the fate of Poland, Ukraine, Europe, and the entire free world, including the United States, to a certain extent depends on what happens in Yasenka," Tusk said.

He thanked the Polish and US military for their daily work in the logistics hub to assist Ukraine.

Read more: Another 9 children returned from occupied territories of Kherson region