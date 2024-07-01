Ukraine resumes contact with Gambia after 20-year pause - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with President of the Gambia Adam Burrow. This is the first high-level contact between the two countries in 20 years.

President Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I am pleased to restore contact at the highest level between Ukraine and the Gambia after more than 20 years of pause. I had a phone conversation with President Adama Burrow," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy thanked the Gambia for its presence at the Global Peace Summit and support for the final communiqué. The heads of state also discussed possible formats of cooperation between Ukraine and Africa to restore peace and ensure food stability.

"It is important for us to remain one of the key guarantors of food security for Africa and the world," Zelensky said.

The politicians also discussed the education of Gambian students in Ukraine.

"Gambian students studied in Ukraine before the full-scale Russian invasion. We are ready to welcome them back to safe regions and expand educational programs," the president said.

It should be noted that a number of African countries signed the final communiqué of the peace summit. Among them, in particular, are Malawi, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia and others.

