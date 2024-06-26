Zelenskyy promises "new specifics" for peace starting in July: Preparing working groups

In a video address on 25 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced "new specifics" for peace starting in July.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

"After the Peace Summit, we have the eighth participant to join the joint communiqué, and we are only increasing pressure on Russia to end this war fairly. And we are preparing working groups. Starting in July, we will have new specifics for peace," Zelenskyy said.

What preceded it?

On 25 June, another state, Guyana, joined the signatories to the Global Peace Summit communiqué.

Last week, six more participants joined the Global Peace Summit communiqué.

As you know, the Global Peace Summit took place in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

