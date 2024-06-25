Zelenskyy: 90 people returned home from Russian captivity. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 25 June, another 90 Ukrainians returned home from Russian captivity.

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to the President, among the people who have returned home are "soldiers of the National Guard, Navy, Army, TDF fighters, border guards. Those who defended Mariupol. Those who defended the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Those who were on the Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk directions".

"We remember all our people in Russian captivity. We continue to work for the release of each and every one of them. We are looking for the truth about everyone who may be held by the enemy. I am grateful to our team that deals with exchanges: Budanov, Yermak, Maliuk, Klymenko, Lubinets. To all the partners who help, to the UAE for its assistance in releasing these people. Together we can achieve even the most difficult results," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Lost 40-50 kg of weight, but did not let themselves be broken: photos of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity are published. PHOTOS