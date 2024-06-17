Lost 40-50 kg of weight, but did not let themselves be broken: photos of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity are published. PHOTOS

Shocking photos of Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity have been published. Our defenders have lost 40-50 kg of weight.

The relevant photos were posted on Instagram by photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov, Censor.NET reports.





















"These photos are of Ukrainian soldiers after their Russian captivity. It was our most difficult shoot in the last six months. After meeting and talking to the guys, we could not recover from what we saw and heard for a week. We publish this footage with the guys' permission. I remember one of them telling me: we have to do everything we can to prevent this from ever happening again," the Liberovs say.

They also inform that some of these photographs went to Switzerland for the Peace Summit, where the issue of exchanging all for all was raised.

"We cannot retell what we heard from the guys. But these photos speak for themselves. And this is despite the fact that by the time we met, the guys had gained 10 kg of weight in a week at home. To understand what it means to lose 40-50 kg of weight (which is how much they lost during captivity), look at the pictures where the guys show their photos before captivity.



But what is important is that they were not broken. And each of them repeated it: I was not broken. We talked to doctors at the rehabilitation centre where the guys were staying at the time of our meeting. According to them, most survivors of captivity recover over time. The first weeks on their native land are a state of euphoria from the realisation that they have survived. In such cases, in addition to really professional rehabilitation therapists with an incredibly humane attitude towards the guys, professional psychologists also work with them," the filmmakers add.

PHOTO: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov