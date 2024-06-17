Civilian infrastructure is hit in Poltava region, there are casualties, people may be under rubble
On the afternoon of 17 June 2024, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region.
This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"According to preliminary information, the enemy hit civilian infrastructure in the Poltava region," the statement said.
According to the RMA, there are victims, and people may be under the rubble of the building.
The information is being updated.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists had launched a missile at Myrhorod.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password