Russians shelled Sumy region 31 times during day. 92 explosions were recorded in region

During the day, Russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 92 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from cannon artillery (6 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (9 explosions), a strike by a UAV of the Lancet type (1 explosion), and shelling from multiple rocket launchers (8 explosions).

Yunakivka community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion), shelling with artillery (21 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices of the VOG ( grenade launcher fragmentation round) type from a UAV (9 explosions).

Myropillia community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (16 explosions).

Khotyn community: The enemy dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community.

Bilopillia community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), shelling with cannon artillery (1 explosion) and mortars (2 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians fired mortars (3 explosions).

Vorozhba community: there was an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

See more: Russians shelled Ochakiv with MLRS: gas pipeline was damaged, several buildings caught fire. PHOTOS