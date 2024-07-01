Russians shelled Ochakiv with MLRS: gas pipeline was damaged, several buildings caught fire. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 1 July, the Russian military shelled Ochakiv. Private houses, outbuildings and bushes caught fire. The gas pipeline was also damaged.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"This afternoon, the enemy shelled the town of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv district, with MLRS. Ochakiv, Mykolaiv district. As a result, 4 residential buildings, 7 outbuildings, dry grass and shrubs on the territory of private households and a recreational area with a total area of 3.5 hectares were set on fire," the statement said.

As noted, firefighters from the 22nd State Fire and Rescue Unit extinguished the fires. 13 rescuers and 3 units of SES equipment were involved.

The shelling damaged a low-pressure gas pipeline.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties," the SES added.















