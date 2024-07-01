ENG
News
Russians attacked Nikopol region with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones more than 15 times day. PHOTOS

On 1 July, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 15 times. They used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in addition to using artillery and kamikaze drones, the Russians dropped ammunition from a UAV.

Nikopol, Myrovka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities were under attack by the occupiers. Four private houses and an outbuilding were damaged there.

Due to the shelling, dead wood burned twice. Firefighters extinguished the fires.

Lysak also said that almost 65% of the work has been completed at the site of the hit to the high-rise building in Dnipro.

"At this time, Dnipro is still recovering from the rocket attacks. Today's and the one that happened at the end of last week. The rubble is being cleared from the site of the multi-storey building destroyed by the enemy. Emergency workers have completed almost 65% of the work.

About 50 residents of the building applied for psychological help. They received support from specialists," he said.

