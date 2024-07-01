ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8425 visitors online
News Photo
1 598 4

Missile attack on Dnipro: rescuers are still clearing rubble, 2 people are missing - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Dnipro, the rubble of a nine-storey building that was hit by a Russian missile on 28 June is still being dismantled. There may be people under the rubble.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"The search for people who are likely to be under the rubble continues in Dnipro. 2 people are currently missing. SES climbers are working at height and are manually dismantling the rubble together with rescuers," the statement said.

In addition, canine teams of the State Emergency Service help search for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tonnes of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 28 June, Russians attacked Dnipro. A nine-storey building was damaged.

Рятувальники розбирають завали дев'ятиповерхівки у Дніпрі, у яку 28 червня влучила російська ракета

У Дніпрі триває пошуково-рятувальна операція

Author: 

Dnipro (623) shoot out (13484) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (790)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 