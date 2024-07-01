Missile attack on Dnipro: rescuers are still clearing rubble, 2 people are missing - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Dnipro, the rubble of a nine-storey building that was hit by a Russian missile on 28 June is still being dismantled. There may be people under the rubble.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"The search for people who are likely to be under the rubble continues in Dnipro. 2 people are currently missing. SES climbers are working at height and are manually dismantling the rubble together with rescuers," the statement said.

In addition, canine teams of the State Emergency Service help search for people.

During the rescue and search operations, 750 tonnes of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 28 June, Russians attacked Dnipro. A nine-storey building was damaged.